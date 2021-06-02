Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 to be launched in India next week

- Likely to arrive via the CBU route

- To be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

Nearly a year after the standard GLS was introduced for the Indian market, Mercedes-Benz now gears up to fondle the SUV with the Maybach magic wand. Unveiled for the international markets late last year, the Maybach GLS will be the second offering after the Maybach S-Class in the carmaker’s India portfolio.

Appearance-wise, the Maybach GLS will differentiate itself from the standard version with a chrome front grille with fine vertical slats wearing the ‘Maybach’ nameplate at the centre. It is expected to ride on 22 or 23-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels along with a two-tone exterior paint scheme and the iconic 'Maybach logo placed near the C-pillar.

The cabin of the opulent GLS is designed to pamper the occupants with features such as LED optical fibre ambient lighting, a dashboard finished in Nappa leather, a panoramic sunroof with roller blind, four-zone climate control, and a Burmester stereo system. Not enough? The rear bench can be had with a two or three-seat layout that are heated, ventilated, and also have a massage function. It also gets the customary dual 12.3-inch screens on the dashboard, wireless charging pads for the front and rear row passengers, and cup holders that are heated and cooled.

Powering the mammoth will be a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 churning out 550bhp and 729 Nm of peak torque commanded by a nine-speed automatic transmission. Should one want, the integrated EQ boost started generator can further push the SUV by 21bhp and 249Nm torque for a short period of time. On its arrival, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 will lock horns with the BMW X7, Bentley Bentayga, Audi Q8, Volvo XC90, and the Porsche Cayenne.