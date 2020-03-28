New Hyundai Verna snapped at dealerships in India

- First batch of new Verna dispatched to a few dealers

- Expected to be launched in the coming months

- Will get a 1.0L turbo-petrol engine as an option

The updated Hyundai Verna facelift was recently snapped at a dealership in India. According to our sources, the mid-size sedan was expected to be launched in India on 25 March, but owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the launch has been pushed ahead indefinitely.

The model spotted here is reportedly a mid-spec variant that gets a floating touchscreen display, manual climate control, multi-functional steering wheel with audio controls and much more. Dealerships sources have revealed that the first batch of the new Verna arrived a couple of weeks back, but the company has since then stopped the dispatches as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The new Verna features Hyundai’s 'Sensuous Sportiness' design philosophy that includes a wide cascading grille, sharply styled LED headlamps, redesigned front and back bumpers and LED taillights with a revised light signature. It will be available in three trims - S, SX and SX(O), which will be offered across various engine/transmission options. The new Verna will get six colour schemes - phantom black, polar white, fiery red, typhoon silver, starry night and titan grey.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai Verna will be available with the Creta sourced 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines that will be coupled to a six-speed manual gearbox. The petrol motor will further get an IVT, while the diesel unit will come with a six-speed torque converter. What's more, it will also get a 1.0-litre TGDI turbo-petrol unit with a seven-speed DCT. This combo will be offered in the top-spec SX(O) trim.

The new Verna will rival the upcoming Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and the Skoda Rapid.

Image Source