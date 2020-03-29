COVID-19 pandemic: GoodWood Festival of Speed postponed

- 2020 GoodWood Festival of Speed was scheduled to be held between 9-12 July

- The event is now expected to take place in late summer or early autmn

The Coronavirus pandemic saw its first victims in the automobile industry when major motor shows such as the Geneva International Motor and New York Auto Show got cancelled and postponed respectively.

Now, the latest victim of the pandemic that began in Wuhan, China is the 2020 edition of the GoodWood Festival of Speed. An official announcement made by the organisers revealed that the event, which was originally scheduled to take place from 9 July to 12 July, has now been postponed and will be held in late summer or early autmn. The tickets for the event, if already purchased, will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

Apart from large motoring shows, automobile manufacturers have seen large scale disruptions, as factories from most brands have been shut down due to Coronavirus. In India, companies including, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Toyota, Renault and Honda have stopped production and also initiated work from home procedures. Internationally, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and FCA have temporarily suspended production.