  • Hyundai Venue vs Mahindra XUV300 real-world fuel efficiency figures compared

Hyundai Venue vs Mahindra XUV300 real-world fuel efficiency figures compared

March 28, 2020, 09:27 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
Hyundai Venue vs Mahindra XUV300 real-world fuel efficiency figures compared

We have driven both the diesel manual variants of the Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue for a comparison test. While ARAI-rated figures stand at 23.7kmpl for the Venue and 20kmpl for the XUV300, let's dive deeper into the real-world fuel efficiency figures.

City fuel economy

Within the city, the Venue covered 15.26km in one litre of fuel. The XUV300, on the other hand, returned a fuel economy of 13.76kmpl.

Highway fuel economy

Out on the highway, the Venue could stretch to 19.46km for each litre of fuel consumed. The XUV300, though a tad lower, sipped one litre of diesel for every 19.11km that it ran.

So here it is, while we cannot do anything about the relentless hike in fuel prices, we can still choose a compact SUV that goes a little further with each drop of fuel. Yet, for more details about the exterior, interior, performance, ride and handling and more, you can read about these SUVs here.

Mahindra XUV300 Exterior
  • Hyundai
  • Mahindra
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • XUV300
  • Hyundai Venue
  • Venue
