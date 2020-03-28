Top 4 SUVs reviewed in March 2020

It has been a tough time for everyone what with the lockdown following the Coronavirus outbreak. Just before things went out of hand, we managed to review some important SUVs this month. Here are the top four of them.

1. BS6 Ford Endeavour

Launched between Rs 29.55 lakh to Rs 33.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 model is now offered with a new BS6 compliant 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine. The SUV also gets Ford's latest 10-speed automatic transmission as standard. Click here to know about its first drive impressions.

2. 2020 BMW X1

The BMW X1 facelift was launched at the start of this month with changes to its exterior and some revisions inside the cabin as well. This model also got an update to comply with the BS6 emission norms which has been detailed in our first drive review. It was launched at a starting price of Rs 35.90 lakh.

3. BS6 Tata Harrier

Tata Motors also brought in their BS6 model of the Harrier with an increment in power of the 2.0-litre diesel mill. Interestingly, it now comes mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox and some small yet practical changes inside the cabin. Read its first drive review here to know more.

4. VW Tiguan Allspace

Our Volkswagen Tiguan Allspacefirst drive review also went live recently showing off the SUV's bright new colour. This one is powered by a 2.0-litre BS6-compliant petrol mill and gets an extra row of seats differentiating it from the five-seater Tiguan.