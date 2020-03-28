Carwale’s YouTube recommendation for 28 March 2020

We as responsible citizens are doing the best we can to curb the Coronavirus pandemic by staying indoors.And needless to say, most of us might have learnt a new skill or two in the days that we have stayed in our homes. Also keeping us sane during this time is our internet connection helping us keep up with the rest of the world in these troubled times. In order to further make your day, we at CarWale help you with an interesting list of YouTube recommendations that you can watch today as you continue to self-quarantine.

Hyundai Aura Turbo | Engine Performance Explained

Hyundai launched the Aura compact sedan in India in January this year and we at Carwale got our hands on it. The Hyundai Aura is based on the Grandi10 Nios hatchback. On the outside, the Aura gets the family Hyundai face with the chrome grille, twin boomerang shaped LED DRLs with projectors for the headlamps and the fog lamps. The R15 alloy wheels are diamond cut and have a sharp design that goes well with the elements of the car. At the rear you get LED tail lamps and chrome garnish on the lid of the boot door. Interestingly, for the first time it gets a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces producing 98bhp/172Nm. Watch the video to find out more.

ChrisFix

Automotive enthusiasts often spend time looking for new ways to personalise their vehicles. Some of us might have ideas but lack the technical know-how. ChrisFix, the automotive DIY YouTuber gives a step-by-step guide to fix most of everyday issues without spending a huge amount for repairs. In the following video tutorial, he shows how to do paint correction by hand using simple and affordable items. Apart from this, the channel also has videos for installing LED bed lights and fix a car that won’t start.

Jay Leno’s Garage

This is an American web and television series about cars and motorcycles. The former host of ‘The Tonight Show’ uploads one video every week. The channel has car and motorcycle reviews for restored cars, McLaren, vintage cars and more. The following video features two of the five 1958 Fiat 600 Multipla Mirafiori to be ever built. These cars were built for Giovanni Agnelli, the former head of Fiat to chauffeur visiting dignitaries and VIPs around the Fiat factory.