    2022 Hyundai Tucson to be available in two variants and seven colours

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - 2022 Hyundai Tucson to be offered in Platinum and Signature variants 

    - The 4WD system will be limited only to the diesel versions

    Hyundai India commenced bookings of the new Tucson earlier today for an amount of Rs 50,000. At the same time, the variant line-up and colour options of the model have been revealed by the Korean carmaker.

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will be offered in seven colours including Fiery Red, Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night, Amazon Grey, Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof, and Polar White with Phantom Black roof. Customers will be able to choose from two variants including Platinum and Signature. The 4WD technology will be limited to the Signature variants in the diesel line-up.

    Powertrains on the new Hyundai Tucson will include a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The petrol motor produces 154bhp and 192Nm of torque, while the diesel mill produces 184bhp and 416Nm of torque. Hyundai unveiled the India-spec Tucson and our first look review of the SUV is now live.

    New Hyundai Tucson bookings open; launch next month

