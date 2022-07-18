New US Postal Service stamps commemorate classic pony cars

The States Postal Service (USPS) has announced new Pony Cars Forever stamps to commemorate the era of five classic and legendary pony cars in history, starting from the Dodge Challenger to Mercury Cougar. The US Postal Service will introduce the stamps at the Great American Stamp Show in Sacramento, California, on 25 August, 2022, at 11:00 am Pacific Time.

The five greatest-ever pony cars making their way on the Pony Cars Forever stamps by USPS include the 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28, 1969 AMC Javelin SST, 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T, and 1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7 GT. That said, the Great American Stamp Show is organised in partnership with the American Philatelic Society and is free and open to the public.

The United States Post Service said that the pony cars have become a ‘uniquely American obsession’ over the last six decades and above all, the fast and fun performance coupés and convertibles have brought a ‘youthful spirit to the automotive world’. Thus, this special stamp series emphasises the heyday of pony cars from the ’60s and ’70s.

The US dwellers, especially philatelists in the States, can purchase the exclusive Pony Car Forever stamps in various ways, such as via the Postal Store website, by ringing 844-737-7826, by email through USA Philatelic, or by visiting any Post Office in the United States.