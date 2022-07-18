CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki’s AllGrip technology: Explained in detail

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    323 Views
    Maruti Suzuki’s AllGrip technology: Explained in detail

    The unveiling of the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is slated for 20 July. The carmaker has also confirmed that the new mid-size SUV will get the brand’s and even the segment’s first all-wheel-drive setup that the carmaker prefers to call ‘AllGrip’. But, what exactly is Maruti Suzuki’s ‘AllGrip’ technology? Let us learn more about it. 

    Suzuki’s AllGrip technology

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Wheel

    While the AllGrip technology will make its debut in India with the Grand Vitara, the AWD setup is already available across several of the models sold by the carmaker in the international markets. The broad categorisation of this technology is AllGrip Auto, AllGrip Select, and AllGrip Pro. Starting with the AllGrip Auto, as the name suggests, the models equipped with this technology are primarily front-wheel-drive cars. However, on the loss of traction of front wheels, it applies brakes to the slipping wheel and directs the power on the opposite wheel to regain traction. Currently, in the global markets, the AllGrip Auto is available in Swift and Ignis

    AllGrip Select

    Where the AllGrip Auto detects and directs the power on the slippage of wheels, the AllGrip Select mode offers control to the drivers in the form of four drive modes – Auto, Snow, Lock, and Sport. While the Auto mode does exactly the same as the AllGrip Auto setup, the Sport mode comes in handy while encountering winding roads. For improved acceleration, the sensors monitor the throttle opening position and steering angle to deliver the required power to the rear wheels. 

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Wheel

    Meanwhile, the AllGrip Snow mode engages the four-wheel-drive and distributes power to the wheels to aid stable driving. Additionally, to suppress wheel spin, the sensors allocate the required power to the wheels with traction. Lastly, the Lock mode is usually used on slippery and muddy surfaces. It distributes the power in a nearly 50:50 ratio between the front and rear wheels to aid extrication.

    This technology is currently available in the global-spec S-Cross and will also be offered in the upcoming Grand Vitara. 

    AllGrip Pro

    The Suzuki Jimny is the only model in the carmaker’s line-up to be equipped with AllGrip Pro. When required, it offers the option to switch between two-wheel and four-wheel drive setup. With the help of a low-ratio gearbox, the driver is able to select between four-wheel-drive high (4H) and four-wheel-drive low (4L). This is usually helpful when encountering off-road conditions. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched: All you need to know
     Next 
    New US Postal Service stamps commemorate classic pony cars

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Left Front Three Quarter
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5040 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    ₹ 4.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.00 - 7.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    ₹ 4.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUL
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5040 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki’s AllGrip technology: Explained in detail