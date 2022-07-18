Maruti Suzuki’s AllGrip technology: Explained in detail

The unveiling of the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is slated for 20 July. The carmaker has also confirmed that the new mid-size SUV will get the brand’s and even the segment’s first all-wheel-drive setup that the carmaker prefers to call ‘AllGrip’. But, what exactly is Maruti Suzuki’s ‘AllGrip’ technology? Let us learn more about it.

Suzuki’s AllGrip technology

While the AllGrip technology will make its debut in India with the Grand Vitara, the AWD setup is already available across several of the models sold by the carmaker in the international markets. The broad categorisation of this technology is AllGrip Auto, AllGrip Select, and AllGrip Pro. Starting with the AllGrip Auto, as the name suggests, the models equipped with this technology are primarily front-wheel-drive cars. However, on the loss of traction of front wheels, it applies brakes to the slipping wheel and directs the power on the opposite wheel to regain traction. Currently, in the global markets, the AllGrip Auto is available in Swift and Ignis.

AllGrip Select

Where the AllGrip Auto detects and directs the power on the slippage of wheels, the AllGrip Select mode offers control to the drivers in the form of four drive modes – Auto, Snow, Lock, and Sport. While the Auto mode does exactly the same as the AllGrip Auto setup, the Sport mode comes in handy while encountering winding roads. For improved acceleration, the sensors monitor the throttle opening position and steering angle to deliver the required power to the rear wheels.

Meanwhile, the AllGrip Snow mode engages the four-wheel-drive and distributes power to the wheels to aid stable driving. Additionally, to suppress wheel spin, the sensors allocate the required power to the wheels with traction. Lastly, the Lock mode is usually used on slippery and muddy surfaces. It distributes the power in a nearly 50:50 ratio between the front and rear wheels to aid extrication.

This technology is currently available in the global-spec S-Cross and will also be offered in the upcoming Grand Vitara.

AllGrip Pro

The Suzuki Jimny is the only model in the carmaker’s line-up to be equipped with AllGrip Pro. When required, it offers the option to switch between two-wheel and four-wheel drive setup. With the help of a low-ratio gearbox, the driver is able to select between four-wheel-drive high (4H) and four-wheel-drive low (4L). This is usually helpful when encountering off-road conditions.