New Hyundai i20 to be launched in India tomorrow

-New Hyundai i20 to launch on 5 November, 2020

-Customers can choose from three engine options across four variants

Hyundai is all geared up to launch the third generation i20 in the country on 5 November, 2020. The company had recently started bookings for the hatchback for a token amount of Rs 21,000. The car has also been spotted at several dealerships and we could expect Hyundai to could commence the deliveries of the new i20 soon in the festive season.

The all-new i20 will be available in four trims – Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O). The paint shades can be chosen from Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red, Polar White, Titan Grey, Starry Night, Metallic Copper, Polar White with Black Roof, and Fiery Red with Black Roof.

The feature highlights of the upcoming i20 will include a new cascading grille, projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, Z-shaped LED tail lamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system,seven-speaker Bose sound system, electric sunroof, air purifier and ambient lighting,

The new i20 will be offered with a combination of petrol and diesel engines. The two petrol engines are - 1.2-litre Kappa and a 1.0-litre turbo. While the former will be available with a five-speed manual and CVT transmission, the latter will be mated to a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The diesel motor will be a 1.5-litre engine paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. The new i20 shall face competition from the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz and Tata Altroz.