Skoda India inaugurates new dealership in Madhya Pradesh

-Skoda opens a new franchise and service facility in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

-The car manufacturer plans to expand its network to 50 new cities over next three years

Skoda Auto India has inaugurated a new showroom facility and service workshop in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The new store is in alliance with ‘Frontier Skoda’ and is located at 225 Rani Durgawati Ward, Nagpur Road, Devtal, Jabalpur spreading across 2,800 sq. ft. with a display area of three cars.

The dealership also offers a dedicated service workshop which is situated at Bheda Ghat Road, Byepass Crossing, Jabalpur with a massive 25,000 square feet area accommodating 12 service bays. The facility is equipped with 18 plus technicians and staff members and has an average service capacity of 3,000 vehicles annually. Skoda further plans on expanding its presence in the country under its ‘India 2.0’ project. It intends to cover 50 new cities with several sales and service touchpoints over the next three years.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new facility, Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “To ensure preparedness for INDIA 2.0 launches, we at ŠKODA AUTO India are continually striving to expand our network reach, across the nation, so that not only more and more customers can experience our products but also enjoy easy access to our customer centric aftersales solutions. Jabalpur is a key market for us in Central India, and we are confident that our partnership with Frontier ŠKODA will be pivotal for the brand and will further strengthen our foothold in Madhya Pradesh.”

Mr. Anand Wadhwa, Dealer Principal, Frontier ŠKODA Private Limited said, “We are delighted to partner with ŠKODA AUTO India and introduce a new dealership facility in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The modern architecture and streamlined business processes will provide the ideal backdrop for the presentation of ŠKODA AUTO products. With the global best practices and processes of ŠKODA AUTO India and adapting them to suit our customers in the region, we endeavour to create a lot of value for all our stakeholders, especially our customers, to offer world-class service and customer care.”