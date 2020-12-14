CarWale
    New Hyundai i20 receives 30,000 bookings in 40 days

    New Hyundai i20 receives 30,000 bookings in 40 days

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Hyundai i20 receives 30,000 bookings in 40 days

    - Hyundai has delivered 10,000 units of the i20 since its launch

    - 85 per cent of the model’s bookings attributed to the higher variants

    Hyundai Motor India has announced that the all-new i20 has received 30,000 bookings in a period of 40 days. The company has also delivered 10,000 units of the model during the aforementioned period. Approximately 10 per cent of customers have booked the dual-tone colour options, while Fiery Red and Starry Night have emerged as popular choices.

    The third-gen Hyundai i20 comes equipped with a range of features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed alert system, front seat belt reminder, ESC, VSM, Hill Assist Control (HAC), a Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system, a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connectivity, air purifier, fully digital instrument console, tyre pressure monitoring system, wireless charger with cooling function, sunroof, cruise control, and ambient lighting. The model is offered in four variants, details of which are available here.

    Launched with introductory prices starting at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, all India), the 2020 Hyundai i20 is offered with three engine options. Customers can choose from a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor paired to a five-speed manual unit or an IVT unit, a 1.5-litre diesel motor paired to a six-speed manual unit, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor paired to an iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. We have driven the new i20 and you can read our detailed review here.

    Commenting on the achievement, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing, and Service), Hyundai Motor India, said, “We are witnessing a truly superlative customer response for the all-new i20 that has captivated the hearts and minds of Indian customers with its futuristic design and advanced technologies. After a stellar festive season, we are happy to share, that 10,000 customers have already taken delivery of the all-new i20. We are delighted to receive around 30,000 bookings for the all-new i20 and as Smart Indian customers are opting for smart cars, we are observing that around 85 per cent of these bookings are attributed to higher trims of the all-new i20.”

    Hyundai i20
    ₹ 6.80 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Hyundai
    • i20
    • Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.99 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.26 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.75 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.02 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.03 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.60 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.90 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.88 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.53 Lakh
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    ₹ 6.80 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
