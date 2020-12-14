CarWale
    • New Audi A4 facelift production begins; India launch in January 2021

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    17,027 Views
    - New Audi A4 facelift will be the company’s first launch next year

    - The model is expected to be offered with a 188bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine

    Audi India has commenced production of the A4 facelift at the company’s manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The facelifted A4 will be the first product launch from the brand when it is introduced in January 2021.

    Based on the B9 Audi A4 that made its debut back in 2016, the 2021 Audi A4 is the mid-life facelift for the model that features updates to the exterior as well as the interior. Up-front, the new A4 facelift receives an updated front bumper, reworked grille, new matrix LED headlamps, and new tail light that come designed in-line with other Audi models such as the A6.

    Front View

    Inside, the upcoming Audi A4 facelift is expected to come equipped with a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an updated version of Audi’s MMI interface, and a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit. Under the hood, the 1.4-litre petrol unit from the outgoing model is likely to make way for the 2.0-litre TFSI petrol motor. The latter produces 188bhp and 320Nm in the 40 TFSI variant. Once launched, the 2021 Audi A4 facelift will rival the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, and the Jaguar XE.

