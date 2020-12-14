India-bound Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV spied on test again

-Images reveal the design of alloy wheels

- India –bound

The Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV has been spotted doing the rounds in South Korea. It’s the automaker’s new B-segment micro SUV that will find a place below the Venue in their lineup and officially be the smallest SUV they make when it is launched.

Now, this micro-SUV has been spotted before but these images reveal a design for the alloy wheels which in this case is a star like design and when launched will be sold with the diamond-cut alloy wheels tagline. These new images also reveal that it gets a high roofline as well as decently high ground clearance for that full SUV stance. What’s also visible is the low headlamps as well as full LED tail lamps.

It’s coming to India and will be their third offering in the B-segment alongside the likes of the Grand i10 NIOS as well as the Hyundai Aura. It will rival the likes of the Ford Freestyle, Mahindra KUV100 as well as future offering from Maruti Suzuki and Kia.

Source