Jeep Compass based seven-seater SUV spied testing

-Likely to be powered by the Compass’ 2.0-litre diesel motor tuned to deliver more output

-Expected to launch sometime next year

Jeep recently unveiled the Compass facelift at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China last month. The same is expected to reach the Indian shores early next year. Along with the facelift, Jeep also appears to be working on a seven-seater version of the Compass. Currently, in the testing phase, the three-row SUV is likely to be unveiled sometime next year.

We know that it will be based on the Compass’ monocoque architecture with the length stretched to accommodate the third row of seats. The wheelbase could also grow in size to add to the overall cabin space of the SUV. The prototype seen in the spy images is heavily covered under black sheets and reveals very few details like the recognisable 18-inch alloy wheels as seen on the higher-spec variants of the Compass. The front fascia is wrapped too but it is likely to carry the same face as the Compass with some cosmetic changes to distinguish it from the five-seater model. The additional change can be the large rear doors and expanded rear quarter glass for a roomier cabin.

The elongated Compass may feature all-new interiors as expected on the upcoming Compass facelift with a 10.1-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with latest FCA Uconnect5, digital driver’s display, leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, and repositioned aircon controls and vents.

Under the hood, the seven-seater will mostly be fitted with the 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine borrowed from the Compass with an output of 171bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. Transmission options could include a six-speed manual and a nine-speed torque converter gearbox with an all-wheel-drive configuration. Upon launch sometime next year, it is expected to join the league of the monocoque SUVs like the Honda CR-V and the upcoming Tata Gravitas and Skoda Kodiaq. It will also go up against the body-on-frame giants like the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and the Ford Endeavour.

