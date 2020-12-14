CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Motor India partners with TES-AMM to undertake recycling of ZS EV batteries

    MG Motor India partners with TES-AMM to undertake recycling of ZS EV batteries

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    643 Views
    MG Motor India partners with TES-AMM to undertake recycling of ZS EV batteries

    - TES-AMM is an e-waste recycling company established in the year 2006

    - The collaboration aims at building an integrated ecosystem

    MG Motor India joins forces with TES-AMM for recycling of its MG ZS EV batteries. TES-AMM is an e-waste recycling and management company. As claimed, TES-AMM has the only Li-ion battery recycling plant in the entire continent of Asia and excels in secure recycling of IT equipment by using a unique mechanical-hydrometallurgical process for enhanced asset recovery. 

    This is the fourth such alliance by MG Motor India with previous associations with Tata Power, Umicore and Exi-com Tele Systems. Since the launch of MG ZS EV in January this year, the company has managed to sell over 1,000 units of the EV. MG ZS EV is accompanied by the Tata Nexon EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric in the EV segment of India. We have driven the MG EZ EV and you can read our review here.

    Exterior

    Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India said, “At MG, we are on a mission to develop a comprehensive EV ecosystem that supports India’s drive towards its greener and cleaner future. We strongly believe that battery management is a critical area that needs focus. Our partnership with TES-AMM builds along these lines and ensures that batteries not only re-enter the value chain, but are also recycled while following the most eco-friendly protocols. We believe it will go a long way in India’s sustainable e-mobility future.”

    TES-AMM CMD, Mr. Ram Ramachandran said, “TES-AMM has been a trusted leader in E-waste Recycling. Established in 2006, we have seen a great advancement of technology which means newer goods entering into the market. TES-AMM is continuously striving to cater to the need by setting up state-of-the-art facilities that are ultramodern and cost-effective and provide safe and secure battery management. We are happy to enter into a partnership with MG which has taken a great initiative towards clean energy. We shall strive towards providing a sustainable recycling solution for the same.”

    MG ZS EV Image
    MG ZS EV
    ₹ 20.88 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • MG
    • ZS EV
    • MG ZS EV
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    MG ZS EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 26.31 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 23.05 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 24.17 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 23.49 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 24.24 Lakh
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 12.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars