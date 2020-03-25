Please Tell Us Your City

New Hyundai i20 N testing moves to Nurburgring

March 25, 2020, 02:40 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
2192 Views
Be the first to comment
New Hyundai i20 N testing moves to Nurburgring

- To be powered by a 1.6-litre four-cylinder making around 200bhp

- Debut date could be pushed to next year

Hyundai is working on the new-generation i20 (Elite i20 for India) as its newest global product. And for the first time, the highly successful i20 will receive a high-performance N model in its newest avatar. Our spy sleuths have spotted the test mule of then new-gen i20 N previously, but now, our spy sleuths caught the hot hatch testing on the Nurburgring in Germany.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

Bred to take on the likes of the Toyota Yaris GR, Ford Fiesta ST and Volkswagen Polo GTI, the new i20 N is expected to be powered by a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine putting out around 200bhp and 250Nm. Similar figures are available in the Kia Ceed GT’s 1.6-litre unit. It would be interesting if Hyundai drops a 2.0-litre motor from Veloster N into the i20 N with a power output of 275bhp and 375Nm.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

In terms of hardware, there will be a manual transmission on offer like other N models along with limited-slip differentials. In typical N fashion, there will be adaptive suspension, larger brakes shod into massive lightweight alloy wheels, sportier body kit and bespoke interior. The test mule was spied hiding roof-mounted spoiler, red brake callipers and dual exhaust tips sticking out at the back.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

The new-gen i20 is expected to break cover later this year. Meanwhile, the debut of the high-performance derivative in the form of N-Line and the fully-blown N model spotted here might be pushed to next year.

  • Hyundai
  • Elite i20
  • Hyundai Elite i20
  • New Elite i20
  • Hyundai New Elite i20
Hyundai Elite i20 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 7.63 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.94 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 7.38 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 7.7 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7.68 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.42 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 7.55 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.28 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.26 Lakh onwards

