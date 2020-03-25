COVID-19 pandemic: BMW India halts production till 31 March

- BMW Group India implements work from home for dealerships staff

- Production at the Chennai plant has been suspended

For well-being of employees in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, work from home has been implemented across BMW Group offices in India with immediate effect. The National Sales Company and BMW India Financial Services will work from home until 31 March 2020. Local production at the BMW plant Chennai has also been stopped till 31 March 2020 although essential services such as security, facility management and the health centre will continue to operate.

Across the BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad dealerships in India, staff will work from home to offer services to customers. After-sales and breakdown services staff will operate as per the local government directives and will be functional with limitations. All showrooms are presently closed and will reopen as per local government advisory.

BMW becomes the second luxury automobile manufacturer after Mercedes-Benz to announce suspension of its production facility in India. A few other brands that have shut their production facilities in India due to Coronavirus include Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, FCA, Mahindra, Renault, Nissan, Toyota and Tata Motors.