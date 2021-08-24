CarWale
    New Hyundai i20 N Line unveiled; bookings open

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Hyundai i20 N Line bookings open for an amount of Rs 25,000

    - The model is offered exclusively with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Hyundai India has introduced the N Line range in India with the unveiling of the i20 N Line in the country today. Customers can book the 2021 i20 N Line at Hyundai Signature dealerships or on the official website for an amount of Rs 25,000.

    Under the hood, the 2021 Hyundai i20 N Line will be exclusively powered by a 1.0-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine that produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. This motor is paired to an iMT transmission or a seven-speed DCT automatic unit. The model is claimed to sprint from 0-100kmph in 9.9 seconds.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Exterior highlights of the new Hyundai i20 N Line include a chequered flag-inspired front grille with the N-Line logo, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, red front brake calipers, twin-tip muffler, contrast red highlights on the front and rear bumper as well as the side skirts, and a tail gate spoiler with side wings. The model is available in four mono-tone colours including Thunder Blue, Fiery Red, Titan Grey, and Polar White, as well as two dual-tone colours such as Thunder Blue with Phantom Black roof and Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof.

    Inside, the Hyundai i20 N Line comes equipped with an all-black interior theme with contrast red stitching, chequered flag design leather seats, a three-spoke steering wheel, red ambient lighting, N logos all around, puddle lamps with welcome function, and metal pedals. A few other notable features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, paddle shifters, a fully digital instrument console, Hyundai BlueLink connectivity, voice-enabled smart electric sunroof, wireless charging, a cooled glove-box, cruise control, rear AC vents, engine start-stop button, and a Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system. The model receives safety features in the form of six airbags, ESC, VSM, TPMS, rear view monitor, automatic headlamps, and all four disc brakes.

