2021 Honda Amaze launched: Why should you buy it?

Last week Honda launched the Amaze facelift in India with a fresh set of cosmetic and features updates. The 2021 model is available in three variants, wherein the E variant remains unchanged and based on the existing model. However, the S and VX variants have received fresh updates and can be had in both manual transmission and CVT options. The customers can choose from five colour options – Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Radiant Red, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Golden Brown Metallic.

Read below to learn why you should buy the newly launched Honda Amaze facelift.

What’s good about it?

The Amaze now gets sophisticated styling elements in the form of a sleek solid wing face front chrome grille with fine chrome moulding lines. The headlamps are now sharper and offer LED projector lamps with integrated LED DRLs. The vehicle rides on a new set of 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and the rear looks smart with the new C-shaped LED rear combination lamps. Depending on the variant, you also get an engine start/stop push button, automatic climate control, cruise control, and F1-inspired sporty paddle shift. Additionally, you also get a new seven-inch Digipad 2.0 touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, navigation, hands-free telephone, media player, and more.

What’s not so good?

The entry-level E variant is based on the outgoing model and offers a standard feature list. In the updated avatar, customers get to choose only between two variant options – S and the VX. Features like a seven-inch Digipad 2.0 touchscreen infotainment system, new alloy wheels, rear windshield defogger, and driver side one window one-touch up and down with pinch guard is limited to the top-spec variant.

Best variant to buy?

The top-spec VX variant is the best one as it offers all the modern features. This variant offers a new set of alloy wheels, push button start/stop, cruise control (manual transmission), paddle shift (petrol CVT), steering mounted voice control, and more. The mid-spec S variant can be considered by customers on a budget.

Specification

Petrol

1.2-litre four-cylinder i-VTEC - 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 110Nm at 4,800rpm

Five-speed manual and CVT option

Diesel

1.5-litre four-cylinder i-DTEC

- 98bhp at 3,600rpm and 200Nm at 1,750rpm (five-speed manual transmission)

- 79bhp at 3,600rpm and 160Nm at 1,750rpm (CVT)

Did you know?

Honda offers the Chrome Package and Utility Package to customise the vehicle. The Chrome Package includes lower door garnish, window chrome moulding, trunk garnish sleek, and tail lamp garnish. Whereas, the Utility Package includes body side moulding, front and rear bumper protectors, door edge garnish, and door handle protectors.