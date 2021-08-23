CarWale
    MG Astor’s technologically advanced features developed to suit Indian conditions

    Nikhil Puthran

    - The Astor will be the first among MG’s global product line-up to feature personal AI assistant

    - The technology has been tested and developed for Indian conditions 

    Last week, MG Motor India announced its plans to introduce the industry-first personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous Level-2 technology in the upcoming Astor SUV. The latest technology to debut in the Astor has been tested and developed as per the Indian conditions. Interestingly, the Astor is also the first car in the company’s global portfolio to feature the personal AI assistant. 

    Elaborating on the technology, the personal AI assistant is powered by i-Smart Hub and is capable of engaging with the people in the car. The personal AI assistant is capable of depicting human-like emotions, voices, and giving out detailed information via Wikipedia. On the other hand, the upcoming Astor SUV will feature the Autonomous Level-2 system, which includes mid-range radars and a multi-performance camera that can realise a series of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). To learn more about the technology to be offered in the upcoming Astor SUV, click here.

    The name Astor is derived from Raytheon Sentinel, an airborne battlefield and ground surveillance aircraft formerly operated by the Royal Air Force (RAF), UK. The upcoming model is based on the ZS platform that is popular across several global markets. Although mechanical details are not known for now, the upcoming Astor SUV is expected to be offered in a 1.5-litre VTi engine and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine option. More details about the Astor will be known in the days to come.

    MG Astor
