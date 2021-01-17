CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • New Hyundai Creta seven-seat variant continues testing; new alloy wheels design leaked

    New Hyundai Creta seven-seat variant continues testing; new alloy wheels design leaked

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,796 Views
    New Hyundai Creta seven-seat variant continues testing; new alloy wheels design leaked

    - 2021 seven-seat Hyundai Creta will be launched in H2 2021

    - The model could be powered by a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine

    Hyundai India continues testing the seven-seat Creta in India ahead of its launch that will take place later this year. New spy images shared on the web give us a peek at the exterior design elements of the model. Likely to be called the Alcazar, the Creta seven-seater will rival the MG Hector Plus, the upcoming Tata Safari, and the new Mahindra XUV500.

    Hyundai Creta Seven-Seater Right Side View

    As seen in the spy image, the new Hyundai Creta seven-seat version sports new alloy wheels, unlike previous test-mules that featured the same design as its five-seat sibling. A few other notable design highlights include a studded front grille, new LED tail lights, a larger rear overhang, a new rear bumper, and larger quarter glass. Inside, the model will get a third row of seats, increasing the seating capacity by 2 units. Details regarding features remain unknown at the moment, although we expect a 360-degree camera, HUD, BlueLink connectivity, and a panoramic sunroof.

    Under the hood, the 2021 Hyundai Creta seven-seat variant is likely to be powered by the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine from the five-seat variant. Transmission options could include a six-speed manual unit as standard while a seven-speed DCT unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit might be offered as options on the petrol and diesel variants respectively.

    Image Source

    Hyundai Creta Seven-Seater Image
    Hyundai Creta Seven-Seater
    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Hyundai
    • Hyundai Creta seven-seater
    • Creta seven-seater
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.76 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 44.00 - 49.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 21st January 2021
    All Upcoming Cars