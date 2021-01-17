New Hyundai Creta seven-seat variant continues testing; new alloy wheels design leaked

- 2021 seven-seat Hyundai Creta will be launched in H2 2021

- The model could be powered by a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine

Hyundai India continues testing the seven-seat Creta in India ahead of its launch that will take place later this year. New spy images shared on the web give us a peek at the exterior design elements of the model. Likely to be called the Alcazar, the Creta seven-seater will rival the MG Hector Plus, the upcoming Tata Safari, and the new Mahindra XUV500.

As seen in the spy image, the new Hyundai Creta seven-seat version sports new alloy wheels, unlike previous test-mules that featured the same design as its five-seat sibling. A few other notable design highlights include a studded front grille, new LED tail lights, a larger rear overhang, a new rear bumper, and larger quarter glass. Inside, the model will get a third row of seats, increasing the seating capacity by 2 units. Details regarding features remain unknown at the moment, although we expect a 360-degree camera, HUD, BlueLink connectivity, and a panoramic sunroof.

Under the hood, the 2021 Hyundai Creta seven-seat variant is likely to be powered by the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine from the five-seat variant. Transmission options could include a six-speed manual unit as standard while a seven-speed DCT unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit might be offered as options on the petrol and diesel variants respectively.

