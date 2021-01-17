CarWale
    Volkswagen announces discount offers for January 2021

    Jay Shah

    Jay Shah

    Volkswagen announces discount offers for January 2021

    Select dealerships in the country are offering discount benefits on the brand's hatchback and sedan offering – the Polo and the Vento. Customers can avail these advantages in the form of corporate discount, exchange bonus, and cash discount. 

    The Polo is available with two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre MPI and a 1.0-litre TSI petrol with manual and automatic transmission. The hatchback from the German carmaker can be bought this month with an exchange discount of Rs 20,000, a loyalty bonus and corporate benefit of Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively. 

    Meanwhile, its sedan sibling, the Vento, is offered with several benefits as well. The Vento TSI Highline Plus trim attracts Rs 40,000 cash discount and an additional Rs 25,000 as exchange discount. The Highline MT trim along with the Automatic Red and White edition are available with Rs 25,000 exchange bonus. The corporate and loyalty bonus on the Vento stands at Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 individually.

    There are no discounts levied on the premium offerings from Volkswagen – the T-Roc and the Tiguan Allspace for this month.

