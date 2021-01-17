Tata Nexon EV emerged as the bestselling electric car in India in 2020

- Tata Nexon sold 2,529 units in 2020

- MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona EV take the second place and third place with 1,142 and 223 units respectively

Tata Nexon EV has emerged as the bestselling electric vehicle in 2020. Backed by the Nexon brand name, safety, and modern styling, the Nexon EV has emerged as a popular choice in the Indian market. Interestingly, the Nexon EV is also the most affordable electric SUV in the Indian market.

In terms of cumulative sales, 4,003 electric vehicle units were sold in the calendar year 2020. Introduced in January 2020, the Tata Motors sold 2,529 units of the Nexon EV in India, thereby claiming a market share of 63.2 per cent.

MG ZS EV takes the second place with 1,142-unit sales, thereby holding a market share of 28.5 per cent. The ZS EV was introduced at the same time as the Nexon EV in January 2020. In an effort to strengthen its foothold in the segment, the company offered the eShield for the ZS EV, which provided free-of-charge five-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometre on the car and eight years/150km warranty on the battery.

The Hyundai Kona, the first electric SUV in the country takes the third place with 223 unit sales in 2020, thereby holding a market share of 5.6 per cent.

The second electric vehicle from Tata Motors, the Tigor EV has witnessed a sale of 100 units, followed by the Mahindra e-Verito electric with just nine unit sales in 2020.