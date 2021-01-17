2021 Skoda Superb - Top 4 changes

Skoda recently updated its Superb sedan for the 2021 model year. It's powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which produces 188bhp of power and 320Nm of torque. It continues to be mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Still, both the Sportline and Laurin & Klement (L&K) trims get numerous exterior and interior updates. We shall here take a look at the top four of them.

1. New lighting system

The only prominent exterior upgrade comes in the form of new adaptive LED headlights that are equipped with LED DRLs. Apart from LED turn indicators, it also gets the 'coming/leaving home' function as well. Interestingly, this new adaptive lighting system has four modes - city, inter-city, rain and motorway. Then, there's dynamic headlamp inclination control, headlamp swivelling, along with cornering functions.

2. A refreshed cabin

The interior updates for the top-spec L&K variant include a piano black trim with stone beige and coffee brown perforated leather upholstery. Skoda India has also updated this version with its new two-spoke steering wheel. On the other hand, the Sportline boasts of carbon trim and a new three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifts. Buyers of this model will also benefit from the black Alcantara sports seats with integrated headrests.

3. Updated infotainment system

The Superb comes with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit with in-built navigation. It's complete with SmartLink, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, USB Type C ports, and of course, wireless charging.

4. Rejigged variants with new features

Both the trims now get a digital instrument cluster as standard. Then, there are other features that only the L&K variant buyers will get like a 360-degree camera and Park Assist. The Superb Sportline is priced at Rs 31.99 lakh, and the L&K variant is priced at Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.