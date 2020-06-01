New Hyundai Creta accumulates nearly 24,000 bookings since launch

- Accumulates close to 24,000 bookings since launch

- Available in three engine option – 1.5-litre (Petrol), 1.4-litre (petrol) and 1.5-litre (diesel)

The new Hyundai Creta was launched in India on 14 March 2020. Since the time when the SUV was launched in India, Hyundai has received close to 24,000 bookings for the new Creta. Considering the fact that the automotive industry has taken a substantial hit due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the recently launched Hyundai Creta is indeed a popular seller in the SUV segment in India. The Hyundai Creta is available in E, EX, S, SX and SX(O) variants.

The Creta SUV is based on the global design language - ‘sensuous sportiness’. The SUV features distinctive highlights in the form of a three dimensional cascading grille with muscle like vertical and horizontal patterns and sculpted bumper with skid plates. The flared wheel arches with thoughtfully crafted crease lines enhance its overall appeal. The vehicle gets separated boomerang shaped LED DRLs, LED Head Lamps and smartly positioned fog lamps to give the SUV a futuristic look. The vehicle rides on 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and side sill garnish that complete the overall design.

Mechanically, the Hyundai Creta is available in two petrol and one diesel engine option. 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces 112bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. The six-speed manual transmission is available in E, S and SX variants, while the Intelligent Variable transmission (IVT) option is available in SX and SX(O) variants. The 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbo GDi comes mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission to generate 136bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque between 1,500-3,200rpm. The Turbo petrol engine can be had in SX and SX(O) variants. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine produces 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500rpm-2,750rpm. The six-speed manual version is available in E, EX, S, SX and SX(O) variants while the six-speed automatic is available in SX and SX(O) options.