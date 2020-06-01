Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New Hyundai Creta accumulates nearly 24,000 bookings since launch

New Hyundai Creta accumulates nearly 24,000 bookings since launch

June 01, 2020, 06:30 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
2190 Views
Write a comment
New Hyundai Creta accumulates nearly 24,000 bookings since launch

- Accumulates close to 24,000 bookings since launch 

- Available in three engine option – 1.5-litre (Petrol), 1.4-litre (petrol) and 1.5-litre (diesel)

The new Hyundai Creta was launched in India on 14 March 2020. Since the time when the SUV was launched in India, Hyundai has received close to 24,000 bookings for the new Creta. Considering the fact that the automotive industry has taken a substantial hit due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the recently launched Hyundai Creta is indeed a popular seller in the SUV segment in India. The Hyundai Creta is available in E, EX, S, SX and SX(O) variants. 

The Creta SUV is based on the global design language - ‘sensuous sportiness’. The SUV features distinctive highlights in the form of a three dimensional cascading grille with muscle like vertical and horizontal patterns and sculpted bumper with skid plates. The flared wheel arches with thoughtfully crafted crease lines enhance its overall appeal. The vehicle gets separated boomerang shaped LED DRLs, LED Head Lamps and smartly positioned fog lamps to give the SUV a futuristic look. The vehicle rides on 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and side sill garnish that complete the overall design.

Hyundai Creta Rear view

Mechanically, the Hyundai Creta is available in two petrol and one diesel engine option. 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces 112bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. The six-speed manual transmission is available in E, S and SX variants, while the Intelligent Variable transmission (IVT) option is available in SX and SX(O) variants. The 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbo GDi comes mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission to generate 136bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque between 1,500-3,200rpm. The Turbo petrol engine can be had in SX and SX(O) variants. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine produces 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500rpm-2,750rpm. The six-speed manual version is available in E, EX, S, SX and SX(O) variants while the six-speed automatic is available in SX and SX(O) options. 

  • Hyundai
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.14 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 11.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.78 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.11 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.58 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.11 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

55 Likes
59164 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2201 Likes
425315 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in