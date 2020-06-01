New-gen Mahindra Scorpio spied testing

- Expected to be slightly longer than current model

- Likely to offer more interior space for the occupants

- To be powered by a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine

Mahindra’s popular selling utility vehicle, the Scorpio is due for a new generation update. The new Scorpio has been spied on test and it is due for launch in India in 2021. It is believed that the new Mahindra Scorpio gets an updated ladder-frame chassis along with a four-wheel drive system.

The new Mahindra Scorpio gets a new fascia with revised headlamps and signature five-slot grille. Additionally, the SUV is expected to get large bumper with wide air intakes. It is believed that the production model will get LED projector units and LED DRLs, while the rear is expected to get LED tail lamps as standard. The lower variants are expected to get steel wheels, while alloy wheel will be limited to the higher variants. The new model is expected to be slightly longer than the current model to offer more space for the occupants.

As for the interior, the new model is expected to feature a new dashboard design along with vertical AC vents. The new model will also feature a touchscreen infotainment system along with a revised steering wheel, new instrument cluster and new switchgear. It is believed that the change in dimensions will offer more space for the occupants in the new Mahindra Scorpio.

Mechanically, the new Scorpio will continue to be powered by the existing BS6 compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine that generates 140bhp at 3,750rpm and 320Nm at 1,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Photo Source: WBHP