Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New-gen Mahindra Scorpio spied testing

New-gen Mahindra Scorpio spied testing

June 01, 2020, 05:45 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
49 Views
Write a comment
New-gen Mahindra Scorpio spied testing

- Expected to be slightly longer than current model 

- Likely to offer more interior space for the occupants

- To be powered by a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine 

Mahindra’s popular selling utility vehicle, the Scorpio is due for a new generation update. The new Scorpio has been spied on test and it is due for launch in India in 2021. It is believed that the new Mahindra Scorpio gets an updated ladder-frame chassis along with a four-wheel drive system. 

Mahindra New Scorpio Exterior

The new Mahindra Scorpio gets a new fascia with revised headlamps and signature five-slot grille. Additionally, the SUV is expected to get large bumper with wide air intakes. It is believed that the production model will get LED projector units and LED DRLs, while the rear is expected to get LED tail lamps as standard. The lower variants are expected to get steel wheels, while alloy wheel will be limited to the higher variants. The new model is expected to be slightly longer than the current model to offer more space for the occupants. 

As for the interior, the new model is expected to feature a new dashboard design along with vertical AC vents. The new model will also feature a touchscreen infotainment system along with a revised steering wheel, new instrument cluster and new switchgear. It is believed that the change in dimensions will offer more space for the occupants in the new Mahindra Scorpio. 

Mahindra New Scorpio Rear view

Mechanically, the new Scorpio will continue to be powered by the existing BS6 compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine that generates 140bhp at 3,750rpm and 320Nm at 1,500rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. 

Photo Source: WBHP

  • Mahindra
  • new Scorpio
  • Mahindra new Scorpio
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

The facelifted TUV300 is Mahindra’s answer to t ...

1992 Likes
137551 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

3068 Likes
347561 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in