Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Petrol and diesel prices hiked by Rs 2 per litre in Maharashtra

Petrol and diesel prices hiked by Rs 2 per litre in Maharashtra

June 01, 2020, 04:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
313 Views
Write a comment
Petrol and diesel prices hiked by Rs 2 per litre in Maharashtra

- New prices have come into effect from the midnight of 1 June

- Last month, the central government had hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel

The government of Maharashtra has increased cess on fuel prices including petrol and diesel, resulting in a price hike of Rs 2 per litre. The new prices have come into effect from the midnight of 1 June.

The cess on petrol has been hiked from Rs 8.12 to Rs 10.12 per litre while diesel has seen a rise from Rs 1 to Rs 3 per litre. The news comes barely a month after the central government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel, details of which are available here.

The hike in cess on fuel prices is likely to be a result of the revenue in the state being affected due to the lockdown imposed to control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. With the recent announcement that the lockdown has been relaxed in various regions, the government can expect to earn additional revenue.

  • Toyota
  • Fortuner
  • Toyota Fortuner
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Toyota Fortuner Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 34.86 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 35.46 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 32.69 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 34.8 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 33.91 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 31.36 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 34.19 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 32.49 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 31.93 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1630 Likes
174382 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3590 Likes
335993 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in