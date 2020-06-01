Petrol and diesel prices hiked by Rs 2 per litre in Maharashtra

- New prices have come into effect from the midnight of 1 June

The government of Maharashtra has increased cess on fuel prices including petrol and diesel, resulting in a price hike of Rs 2 per litre. The new prices have come into effect from the midnight of 1 June.

The cess on petrol has been hiked from Rs 8.12 to Rs 10.12 per litre while diesel has seen a rise from Rs 1 to Rs 3 per litre. The news comes barely a month after the central government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel, details of which are available here.

The hike in cess on fuel prices is likely to be a result of the revenue in the state being affected due to the lockdown imposed to control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. With the recent announcement that the lockdown has been relaxed in various regions, the government can expect to earn additional revenue.