  • Excise duty on fuel hiked; petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged

Excise duty on fuel hiked; petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged

May 06, 2020, 01:24 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
898 Views
Write a comment
Excise duty on fuel hiked; petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged

- Excise duty on petrol and diesel hiked by Rs 10 and Rs 13 per litre respectively 

- The hike will not impact retail fuel prices in India

The Central Government has increased the excise duty on both petrol and diesel across the country. Effective from 6 May, the hike for excise duty on petrol and diesel stands at Rs 10 per litre and Rs 13 per litre respectively.

The move to hike excise duty, however, will not impact the retail prices of petrol and diesel. According to official notifications issued, petrol now attracts an additional excise duty of Rs 8 and an additional special excise duty of Rs 2 while diesel receives an additional excise duty of Rs 8 and an additional special excise duty of Rs 5.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 1.67 and Rs 7.10 respectively. This price hike was attributed to the increase of VAT on fuel prices in the region, details of which are available here.

