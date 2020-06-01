Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • VW eyes Chinese EV market for head-start; pumps 2 billion Euros

VW eyes Chinese EV market for head-start; pumps 2 billion Euros

June 01, 2020, 07:14 PM IST by Santosh Nair
378 Views
Write a comment
VW eyes Chinese EV market for head-start; pumps 2 billion Euros

- VW is keen to strengthen its status as the largest foreign automaker in China

- Comes at a time when the Coronavirus epidemic has hugely affected sales

Volkswagen Group told reporters about its plans to invest about 2.1 billion Euros in two Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers. With this, the brand aims to get a head-start in the world’s largest auto market at a time when global-rivals eagerly want to have a slice of the electric-vehicle pie. 

While VW plans to invest one billion Euros in Jianghuai Automobile Group (JAC Motors), the joint venture will spawn five electric models by 2025. Likewise, VW will also invest 1.1 billion Euros in Guoxuan high-tech, a Chinese EV battery manufacturer. 

Exterior

As both Chinese companies are located in the city of Hefei, they are expected to work in close collaboration with each other to collectively churn out EVs for the Chinese market. With this, Volkswagen Group has made it clear that they want to be the largest foreign car maker in China. It was just last year that Tesla (US electric car maker) became the first foreign automaker to make inroads in the Chinese market with a solely-owned car plant.

  • Volkswagen
  • VW
  • china
  • EV
  • Chinese electric market
  • 2 billion euros
  • invest
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

So what’s there to know about the Volkswagen Pa ...

2623 Likes
243537 Views

Volkswagen T-Roc Launch | A Jeep Compass Rival In Chic Clothing | CarWale

Volkswagen T-Roc Launch | A Jeep Compass Rival In Chic Clothing | CarWale

Volkswagen has launched the T-Roc at Rs 19.99 lakh ...

846 Likes
84479 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in