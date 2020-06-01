2021 Toyota Hilux previewed by Fernando Alonso

- Updated Hilux expected to debut soon

- Gets new 2.8-litre engine and revised suspension geometry

Fernando Alonso might be two-time Formula 1 champion, but currently, he is a factory driver for Toyota Gazoo Racing. He made his Dakar debut this year and raced his Hilux to a 13th overall finish. During his escapades in the Saudi Arabian desert, the Spaniard got a chance to drive the new and updated Hilux which is set to debut this year. In a short teaser video, the Japanese carmaker has previewed what we could expect from this global pick-up.

The major change comes under the hood where the updated 2.8-litre engine will make more power and cleaner emissions. This four-cylinder turbodiesel currently puts out 174bhp and 450Nm. The carmaker hasn’t revealed the exact bump in power figures but it is expected to be more than what the engine made in 2015 when it replaced the older 3.0-litre unit.

Another change will be in the suspension geometry. And if Toyota’s experience in Dakar rally is anything to go by, the new suspension setup will not only be reliable but also unmatched to some extent. Following the test on a gravel and dirt special stage, Alonso said, “the Hilux is an icon and I’ve always been a fan. It was good to test the new Hilux in a challenging environment and to push it to the limits. The new engine behaves well and the new suspension feels great. Even when you push it, the comfort is still there”.

More details on the new and updated Toyota Hilux will be revealed soon. Stay tuned to CarWale for more.