New Ford mid-size SUV: All you need to know

Ford India and Mahindra has joined hands to develop various products for the Indian market. The JV is working on multiple vehicles and the first car to bear fruit from this partnership for Ford will be an all-new mid-size SUV. So, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Ford C-SUV.

Underpinnings and design

The all-new Ford C-SUV (internally codenamed W605) will be jointly developed with Mahindra. In fact, it will share its architecture with the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 (codename - W601). However, this platform will be tweaked for better on-road dynamics. Further, the exterior design and interiors will be completely different than the upcoming XUV500.

Engines and transmissions

Ford has not made any announcements related to the mid-size SUV’s mechanical details. However, both the companies have also agreed to share powertrains and transmissions for it products. So, it’s safe to expect the Ford C-SUV to share engines with the new Mahindra XUV500. The latter will get a 187bhp/380Nm 2.0-litre TGDI turbo-petrol from the mStallion family. The diesel motor is expected to be an all-new 2.0-litre unit that could pump out around 185bhp.185bhp. Both, manual as well as automatic transmissions will be offered along with an AWD drive-train.

Positioning

The all-new Ford C-SUV will be a premium offering, compared to the Mahindra XUV500. It is expected to rival the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and the Jeep Compass. But, it may also face some competition from the Tata Gravitas, MG Hector Plus and the Hyundai Creta seven seater.

Pricing and launch timeline

Considering its premium positioning, the Ford mid-size SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 17-25 lakh (on-road). It is likely to be launched towards the end of 2021.

Note - Ford Explorer image used for representation