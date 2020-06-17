Tata Motors introduces hotline number for healthcare professionals and frontline COVID-19 workers

- Tata Motors has serviced 225 vehicles owned by COVID-19 workers till 10 June

- The company has also introduced a ‘No touch by hand’ initiative

Tata Motors has rolled out a variety of service initiatives for its customers. Between 23 March and 10 June, the company attended 225 vehicles of customers who are essential service providers and frontline workers for the coronavirus pandemic. These customers could dial the Tata Motors exclusive service hotline number (18002095554), and request for a servicing appointment for their vehicles.

To ensure the smooth functioning of maintenance and repair services during the lockdown and to cater to the servicing needs of essential service providers and COVID-19 frontline workers, such as the police and healthcare providers, the Tata Motors’ regional service assist team requested for special permissions in several cities to provide maintenance and services for vehicles that need repair.

Tata Motors has introduced a special initiative titled, ‘No touch by hand’. Under this initiative, workshops have introduced bio-degradable-disposable covers for the steering wheel, driver’s seat and gear knobs. These covers are put inside the car when it enters the workshop for servicing and are disposed in front of customers at the time of delivery. For customers who have requested contactless service, the company’s workshops are arranging for a vehicle pickup and drop facility and providing the status of the same through its customer service app and via SMS. Payments are also being accepted online to reduce physical contact.

More than 800 sales touchpoints and 520 out of the 653 workshops for passenger vehicles have begun operations as of 10 June with a new set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) defining minimal interactions and prudent social distancing norms for engaging with customers.

In most cases, car delivery is taking place on the same day to the customers. However, if the vehicle arrives at the workshop at a later time during the day, it is kept at the workshop overnight. This also applies to vehicles that require battery charging. Moreover, vehicles that have been severely damaged due to an accident are returned within a span of three to four days. Additionally, due to the lockdown, Tata Motors is constantly in touch with customers regarding their appointments, so workshops can make arrangements for spare parts and manpower accordingly.