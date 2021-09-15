New Force Gurkha price reveal on 27 September; deliveries to commence from 15 October

- Powered by a BS6 compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine

- Bookings to open post price announcement

Force Motors has unveiled the much-awaited Gurkha SUV in India today. The Gurkha in its newest avatar gets a refreshed exterior design, a revamped cabin, and an updated BS6-compliant diesel engine. The prices of the Gurkha will be announced on 27 September with deliveries scheduled to commence from 15 October, 2021.

The Gurkha gets a modern-looking front grille with ‘Gurkha’ lettering, circular LED headlights, fog lamps, 16-inch wheels, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and vertically stacked taillamps. Elements like thick plastic cladding, air intake snorkel, and roof rack make the Gurkha stand out from the usual SUV swarm. The Gurkha is available in a total of five exterior hues – Orange, Red, White, Green, and Grey. To know more about the new Force Gurkha, click here.

Inside, the black dashboard of the SUV is complemented by dark grey upholstery and reclining captain seats with armrests for the second row. It is also equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, tyre pressure monitoring system, power windows, central locking, rear parking sensors, USB charging ports, and speed sensing door locks.

Under the flat hood, the Gurkha is powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine that churns out 90bhp and 250Nm of torque. The motor comes paired to a five-speed manual and an all-wheel-drive setup. With the arrival of the new Force Gurkha, the Mahindra Thar is now not alone in the ring.