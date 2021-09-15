2021 Citroen C3 SUV teased ahead of debut tomorrow

- The Citroen C3 will be the first product for India under the C-Cubed program

- The model will rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and the Tata Nexon

Citroen has teased its upcoming sub-four metre SUV ahead of its unveiling that is scheduled to take place tomorrow. The model, which is likely to be called the C3, will be the second offering from the brand in India after the C5 Aircross, which was launched in the country earlier this year.

The first product under the C-Cubed program for India, the new Citroen C3, according to the teaser image, will get a set of split headlamps, with both units featuring LED DRLs. The units on top will be divided by a two-slat chrome grille with the Citroen logo, while another, secondary hexagon-shaped grille will separate the main head light cluster. The model is confirmed to feature roof rails, and we also expect it to come equipped with contrast-coloured skid plates.

Details regarding the interior and feature list of the 2021 Citroen C3 remain unknown at the moment. The model is likely to be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine in naturally aspirated and turbocharged formats. This motor could be paired with manual as well as automatic transmissions. Upon launch, the new Citroen C3 will join the sub-four metre SUV market to rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, and the Nissan Magnite.