Skoda India introduces new ‘Compact Workshops’ service initiative

- To open 30 new compact workshops by the end of 2021

- Will be equipped to cater to periodic maintenance services and general repairs

Skoda Auto India has announced a new ‘Skoda Compact Workshops’ service initiative. The carmaker plans to open 30 new compact workshops across the country by the end of 2021. The new concept is aimed at expanding the service touchpoints that will have a minimum facility of two bays.

All the compact workshops will be equipped to provide periodic maintenance services and general repairs. This includes inspection services, replacement of coolant, brake oil, brake disc or pad replacement. The customer will also be able to avail of other minor replacement services like the replacement of bulbs, wiper blades, car detailing, and accessories fitment that do not require specialised tools. These workshops will be connected to main dealership facilities and will also commence operations in select new markets.

Last month, Skoda Auto India retailed 3,829 units thereby registering an impressive 282 per cent Y-o-Y growth. The carmaker has expanded its sales network by 15 per cent and aims to have over 170 sales and service touchpoints in over 100 cities. To know more about it, click here.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director – Škoda Auto India, said, “2021 is marked as the year of growth for the Škoda brand in India. With the launch of Kushaq, there is a substantial growth in our volumes and despite the challenging environment, we have managed to have a really successful launch. Along with growing our volumes, enhancing the customer experience and our journey of customer-centricity is pivotal to our success in India. We have already introduced several initiatives on this front, and I am happy to announce the start of ‘ŠKODA Compact Workshops’. Our objective is to cater to the growing customer base and ensure that customers have a seamless experience with the Škoda brand.”