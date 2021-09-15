New 2021 Force Gurkha revealed ahead of launch

- The second-gen Force Gurkha is likely to be launched in the festive season

- The model is powered by a 90bhp 2.6-litre diesel engine

The all-new Force Gurkha has been unveiled ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place later this year. The model, which is now in its second generation, receives a comprehensive update to the exterior design and an all-new interior along with an updated feature list.

Under the hood, the new Force Gurkha sources power from a BS6-compliant 2.6-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 90bhp and 250Nm of torque. This motor sends power to the wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. Also on offer is a 4x4 system. In terms of dimensions, the new Gurkha measures 4,116mm in length, 1,812mm in width, and 2,075mm in width, while the wheelbase stands at 2,400mm.

On the outside, the 2021 Force Gurkha gets new circular LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a grille with the Gurkha lettering, black front and rear bumpers, front fender-mounted turn indicators, a snorkel, flared wheel arches, fog lights, cornering lights, new 16-inch steel wheels, black ORVMs, a roof rack, a tow hook, vertically-positioned tail lights, rear door-mounted spare wheel, a rear tow-hook, and a high-mounted LED stop lamp. Colour options on the model include Red, Green, White, Orange, and Grey.

The interiors of the new-gen Force Gurkha are equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four speakers, captain seats for all four passengers with a dark grey theme, arm-rests for second-row passengers, an all-black interior theme, circular AC vents, a three-spoke steering wheel, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, and power windows. Safety features on the model include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, TPMS, a speed alert system, seat-belt reminder, and a speed-sensing auto door lock function.