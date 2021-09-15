CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New 2021 Force Gurkha revealed ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    493 Views
    New 2021 Force Gurkha revealed ahead of launch

    - The second-gen Force Gurkha is likely to be launched in the festive season

    - The model is powered by a 90bhp 2.6-litre diesel engine

    The all-new Force Gurkha has been unveiled ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place later this year. The model, which is now in its second generation, receives a comprehensive update to the exterior design and an all-new interior along with an updated feature list.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the new Force Gurkha sources power from a BS6-compliant 2.6-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 90bhp and 250Nm of torque. This motor sends power to the wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. Also on offer is a 4x4 system. In terms of dimensions, the new Gurkha measures 4,116mm in length, 1,812mm in width, and 2,075mm in width, while the wheelbase stands at 2,400mm.

    Right Side View

    On the outside, the 2021 Force Gurkha gets new circular LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a grille with the Gurkha lettering, black front and rear bumpers, front fender-mounted turn indicators, a snorkel, flared wheel arches, fog lights, cornering lights, new 16-inch steel wheels, black ORVMs, a roof rack, a tow hook, vertically-positioned tail lights, rear door-mounted spare wheel, a rear tow-hook, and a high-mounted LED stop lamp. Colour options on the model include Red, Green, White, Orange, and Grey.

    Dashboard

    The interiors of the new-gen Force Gurkha are equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four speakers, captain seats for all four passengers with a dark grey theme, arm-rests for second-row passengers, an all-black interior theme, circular AC vents, a three-spoke steering wheel, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, and power windows. Safety features on the model include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, TPMS, a speed alert system, seat-belt reminder, and a speed-sensing auto door lock function.

    Force Motors Gurkha New Image
    Force Motors Gurkha New
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Mahindra XUV700 to be offered in 34 variants

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Force Motors Gurkha New Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    117872 Views
    752 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 9.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron GT

    Audi e-tron GT

    ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    117872 Views
    752 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New 2021 Force Gurkha revealed ahead of launch