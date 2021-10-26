CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Force Gurkha deliveries commence across the country

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    2,276 Views
    New Force Gurkha deliveries commence across the country

    - Powered by a BS6 compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine

    - Available in five colour options 

    Force Motors launched the 2021 version of the Gurkha SUV in India last month with a price tag of Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has now commenced the deliveries of the SUV at multiple locations across the country. In the coming months, Force Motors plans to expand its footprint in additional cities in a phased manner. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Gurkha gets a proper butch boxy SUV stance that is complemented by the modern-looking circular LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, ‘Gurkha’ lettering on the grille, thick plastic cladding, an air intake snorkel, vertical tail lamps, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. The Gurkha can be had in five exterior colours, that include Green, White, Orange, Red, and Grey. We have driven the Force Gurkha and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Dashboard

    The cabin of the new Gurkha gets a black theme with a four-seat layout. It is equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, power windows, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors, USB charging ports, and cornering lamps. Force Motors is offering a wide range of accessories for the Gurkha, details of which can be read here.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Force Gurkha is powered by a BS6 compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine that pushes out 90bhp and 250Nm of torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox that distributes power to all four wheels.

    Speaking on the occasion, Ashutosh Khosla, President – Sales and Marketing, said, “We are delighted with the response to the all-new Gurkha across the country. Even before the vehicles arrived at the dealership, customers have booked the Gurkha seeing the positive feedback received from the auto journalists after the media drives. We already have enough bookings to cover the supplies for the next three months. We are very confident that the all-new Gurkha shall win the hearts of the customers with its commanding road presence, outstanding space and exceptional riding comfort both on and off the road.”

    Force Motors Gurkha Image
    Force Motors Gurkha
    ₹ 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New-gen Mahindra Scorpio continues testing; front design leaked
     Next 
    2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio spotted undisguised ahead of launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Force Motors Gurkha Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    118165 Views
    756 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 61.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 10th November 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • force motors-cars
    • other brands
    Force Motors Gurkha

    Force Motors Gurkha

    ₹ 13.59 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Force Motors-Cars

    Force Motors Gurkha Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 16.55 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 17.21 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 16.39 Lakh
    Pune₹ 16.55 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 16.55 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 15.36 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 16.69 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.40 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 15.45 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    118165 Views
    756 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Force Gurkha deliveries commence across the country