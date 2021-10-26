New Force Gurkha deliveries commence across the country

- Powered by a BS6 compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine

- Available in five colour options

Force Motors launched the 2021 version of the Gurkha SUV in India last month with a price tag of Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has now commenced the deliveries of the SUV at multiple locations across the country. In the coming months, Force Motors plans to expand its footprint in additional cities in a phased manner.

The Gurkha gets a proper butch boxy SUV stance that is complemented by the modern-looking circular LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, ‘Gurkha’ lettering on the grille, thick plastic cladding, an air intake snorkel, vertical tail lamps, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. The Gurkha can be had in five exterior colours, that include Green, White, Orange, Red, and Grey. We have driven the Force Gurkha and you can read our first-drive review here.

The cabin of the new Gurkha gets a black theme with a four-seat layout. It is equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, power windows, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors, USB charging ports, and cornering lamps. Force Motors is offering a wide range of accessories for the Gurkha, details of which can be read here.

The Force Gurkha is powered by a BS6 compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine that pushes out 90bhp and 250Nm of torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox that distributes power to all four wheels.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashutosh Khosla, President – Sales and Marketing, said, “We are delighted with the response to the all-new Gurkha across the country. Even before the vehicles arrived at the dealership, customers have booked the Gurkha seeing the positive feedback received from the auto journalists after the media drives. We already have enough bookings to cover the supplies for the next three months. We are very confident that the all-new Gurkha shall win the hearts of the customers with its commanding road presence, outstanding space and exceptional riding comfort both on and off the road.”