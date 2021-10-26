2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio spotted undisguised ahead of launch

- The new Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be launched in India on 10 November, 2021

- The model features an all-new exterior design

The new-gen Maruti Celerio has been spotted undisguised during a TVC shoot ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take on 10 November, 2021. The unit seen in the images here is a Left Hand Drive (LHD) version.

As seen in the spy images, the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio features a completely new design that includes sweptback halogen headlamps, a single slat grille with a chrome insert, a new front bumper with a wide black insert, fog lights, body coloured ORVMs, conventional antenna, and a set of blacked-out alloy wheels.

To be underpinned by the brand’s Heartect platform, the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio will also feature a new rear bumper with horizontal reflectors, new tail lights, rear wiper and washer, blacked-out B-pillars, and a high-mounted stop lamp.

Inside, the upcoming generation of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is likely to feature a new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a heavily revised centre console, a digital MID, new upholstery, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a multi-function steering wheel.

Powering the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio could be a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine that is likely to produce 67bhp and 90Nm of torque. This motor is expected to be paired to a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

Image Source