CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New-gen Mahindra Scorpio continues testing; front design leaked

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    20,933 Views
    New-gen Mahindra Scorpio continues testing; front design leaked

    - The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to arrive next year

    - The model is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine

    Mahindra continues testing the new Scorpio ahead of its launch that will take place in 2022. A new spy image shared on the web reveals a semi-camouflaged test mule of the model, partially revealing the front design.

    As seen in the spy image, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio features a six-slat grille flanked by dual lens headlamps with a single projector lens on either side. The model also features a reworked air dam and new fog lights with integrated LED DRLs. A few other notable features of the upcoming Scorpio will include roof rails, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, side steps, multi-spoke alloy wheels, new LED tail lights, and sequential turn indicators.

    Previous spy shots have revealed that the interiors of the new Mahindra Scorpio will come equipped with dual-zone climate control, an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system, leather upholstery, roof-mounted speakers, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a dual-tone interior theme.

    Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Transmission options could include six-speed manual and automatic units. More details are likely to be revealed soon. Stay tuned for updates.

    Image Source

    Mahindra New Scorpio Image
    Mahindra New Scorpio
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Munich plant witnesses rollout of the first production-series BMW i4
     Next 
    New Force Gurkha deliveries commence across the country

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra New Scorpio Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mahindra New Scorpio Exterior
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4202 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 61.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 10th November 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 12.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4202 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New-gen Mahindra Scorpio continues testing; front design leaked