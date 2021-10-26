New-gen Mahindra Scorpio continues testing; front design leaked

- The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to arrive next year

- The model is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine

Mahindra continues testing the new Scorpio ahead of its launch that will take place in 2022. A new spy image shared on the web reveals a semi-camouflaged test mule of the model, partially revealing the front design.

As seen in the spy image, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio features a six-slat grille flanked by dual lens headlamps with a single projector lens on either side. The model also features a reworked air dam and new fog lights with integrated LED DRLs. A few other notable features of the upcoming Scorpio will include roof rails, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, side steps, multi-spoke alloy wheels, new LED tail lights, and sequential turn indicators.

Previous spy shots have revealed that the interiors of the new Mahindra Scorpio will come equipped with dual-zone climate control, an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system, leather upholstery, roof-mounted speakers, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a dual-tone interior theme.

Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Transmission options could include six-speed manual and automatic units. More details are likely to be revealed soon. Stay tuned for updates.

