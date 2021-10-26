CarWale
    Munich plant witnesses rollout of the first production-series BMW i4

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    BMW has shown off its first-ever production model of the fully-electric i4 coming out of its Munich facility in Germany. In order to make the plant EV production-ready, BMW has invested €200 million in its home facility. In fact, the brand has vowed that half of its vehicles produced at this plant will be electrified by 2023.

    The i4 is the newest model in the i electric cars family and also comes with a sportier performance version, named the i4 M50. BMW aims to launch two fully electric vehicles in India, and one of them is most likely to be the i4 sedan alongside the iX or iX3. To learn more about BMW’s plans for India, please do read our news story here.

    BMW has equipped the i4 with an 80.7kWh battery pack capable of producing 335bhp and 430Nm of torque. As per WLTP, it can travel up to 590km on a single charge. This rear-wheel-drive electric sedan can go from zero to 100kmph in 5.7 seconds and has a top speed of 190kmph.

    Meanwhile, the nearly 100-year old Munich facility manufactures hybrid and combustion-powered models of the 3 Series sedan and Touring, M3 and 4 Series Gran Coupé. That said, BMW has decided to shift its four-cylinder production from Germany to Hams Hall and Steyr plants in the United Kingdom and Austria, respectively.

