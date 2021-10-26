CarWale
    Toyota attains 100 per cent carbon neutrality at Bidadi plant

    Jay Shah

    - Solar-powered rooftops and ground mount facilities installed at Bidadi plant premises

    - 100 per cent renewable energy feat achieved from June 2021

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), as a part of its journey towards becoming a greener manufacturer, has achieved 100 per cent renewable energy from June 2021. This includes the manufacturing facility of the carmaker at Bidadi, Karnataka along with eight on-site supplier companies. This move has enabled TKM to offset cumulative carbon of 16,635.54 tons from April 2021 to September 2021.

    Toyota has globally revised the timeline of attaining Challenge 3 – Plant Zero CO2 from 2050 to 2035, wherein all production facilities shall become carbon neutral by the year 2035. To further boost the supply of renewable energy, TKM has installed roof-top solar power plants and ground mount facilities at its Bidadi premises that have a combined capacity of 8.2MW. The plant is also equipped with an 18MW solar park facility outside the company. 

    Marking TKM’s milestone achievement, Raju B. Ketkale, Deputy Managing Director, Manufacturing, TKM, said, “We at TKM have always given utmost importance to environment protection by incorporating the values of sustainable practices in our business and all our initiatives are designed towards lowering our environmental impact and achieving the goal of ‘Living in Harmony with Nature’. Going forward, in our pursuit to achieve a holistic vision of net-zero carbon emissions, we will continue to further strengthen our eco efforts.”

