LEVC TX electric taxi to be launched in India soon

- LEVC TX revealed at anew dealership in New Delhi

- The company has partnered with Exclusive Motors Private Limited for the Indian Subcontinent

London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) plans to introduce the TX, also known as the London Taxi, in the Indian market soon. LEVC has partnered with Exclusive Motor private limited to mark its presence in the Indian market. LEVC’s TX electric vehicle is believed to create significant employment opportunities for the masses. Considering the growing demand for electric vehicles in the country, the company has unveiled the electric TX at its new dealership in New Delhi.

The TX electric vehicle is propelled by a powerful electric motor. The motor uses a large battery which is recharged using an external power source. The vehicle also has a small combustion engine which is used to produce electricity and extend the range. It is worth noting that this range-extender engine does not power the engine nor does it recharge the battery.

The LEVC TX features the eCity technology. The company claims that the electric vehicle offers a driving range of 101km, with a flexible range of over 510km. The six-seater vehicle gets a wheelchair friendly entrance, as well as a partition that separates the driver from the occupants. For city mobility and suburban flexibility, the vehicle offers an impressive turning radius of 8.45 metres.

Alan Gemmell, Her Majesty's Trade Commissioner for South Asia said, “I am pleased that LEVC’s innovative future mobility solutions is embracing the opportunities in India’s dynamic and growing electric vehicle market. The UK and India have ambitious plans to deepen our trade and investment partnership and bring benefits to both economies, and this is a great example of what we can do together.”

Commenting further on the occasion, Satya Bagla, Managing Director, Exclusive Motors said, “We are glad to have partnered with an iconic brand like LEVC. India is an emerging market for the electric vehicles, and there could not be a better time for LEVC to make its foray into the country. The technology, aesthetics and practicality of the vehicle is certain to win over the Indian customers in the days to come.”