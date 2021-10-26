Honda Cars India and Bank of Maharashtra roll out new finance schemes

- Finance offers are available for all models

- Nil processing fees up to 31 December, 2021

Honda Cars India has joined hands with the Bank of Maharashtra to introduce finance schemes for prospective buyers. The partnership has rolled out several finance offers with low rate of interest and quick sanction of loans on purchase of new Amaze, WR-V, Jazz, and the City.

The collaboration is designed to cater to car buyers from diverse income groups like salaried employees, self-employed, professionals, businessmen, and agriculturalists. The benefits under this scheme include finance up to 90 per cent, rate of interest starting from 7.05 per cent, hassle-free sanction with a turn-around time of 48 hours, nil processing fees, and no pre/part payment charges. Registered companies will be able to avail loans of up to 80 per cent of the cost of the vehicle.

Commenting on this partnership, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director - Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Limited, said, “This tie-up with the Bank of Maharashtra will strengthen our efforts to offer affordable and accessible personal mobility solutions to a diverse set of valued customers. With a wide network of Bank of Maharashtra and Honda’s advanced technology product range, this partnership will mutually benefit each other and result in deeper penetration of the market. Customers can take benefit of lower rate of Interest and hassle-free experience of car finance to purchase their much-awaited dream car this festive season.”