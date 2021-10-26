CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Honda Cars India and Bank of Maharashtra roll out new finance schemes

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,167 Views
    Honda Cars India and Bank of Maharashtra roll out new finance schemes

    - Finance offers are available for all models

    - Nil processing fees up to 31 December, 2021

    Honda Cars India has joined hands with the Bank of Maharashtra to introduce finance schemes for prospective buyers. The partnership has rolled out several finance offers with low rate of interest and quick sanction of loans on purchase of new Amaze, WR-V, Jazz, and the City. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The collaboration is designed to cater to car buyers from diverse income groups like salaried employees, self-employed, professionals, businessmen, and agriculturalists. The benefits under this scheme include finance up to 90 per cent, rate of interest starting from 7.05 per cent, hassle-free sanction with a turn-around time of 48 hours, nil processing fees, and no pre/part payment charges. Registered companies will be able to avail loans of up to 80 per cent of the cost of the vehicle. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Honda has announced discounts of up to Rs 53,500 in this festive month and you can know more about it here.

    Commenting on this partnership, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director - Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Limited, said, “This tie-up with the Bank of Maharashtra will strengthen our efforts to offer affordable and accessible personal mobility solutions to a diverse set of valued customers. With a wide network of Bank of Maharashtra and Honda’s advanced technology product range, this partnership will mutually benefit each other and result in deeper penetration of the market. Customers can take benefit of lower rate of Interest and hassle-free experience of car finance to purchase their much-awaited dream car this festive season.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    LEVC TX electric taxi to be launched in India soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3111 Views
    18 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 61.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 10th November 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3111 Views
    18 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda Cars India and Bank of Maharashtra roll out new finance schemes