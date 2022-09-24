CarWale
    New EV charging station installed at Four Points hotel in Navi Mumbai

    Gajanan Kashikar

    131 Views
    New EV charging station installed at Four Points hotel in Navi Mumbai

    Four Points by Sheraton in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, recently installed an electric vehicle fast charging station on its premises. It claims to be the first hotel in the city to set up an EV charger.

    Made by EV charging company Charge Zone, the 60kW CCS2 dual-gun charging station can charge two electric cars simultaneously, with a DC output of 30kW per gun. The charger is compatible with all on-sale EVs in India, namely Tata Tigor EV, Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV, and Hyundai Kona Electric. Further, it can also charge luxury EVs, such as the Audi e-tron and e-tron GT, BMW iX and i4, Mercedes-Benz EQS and EQC, Jaguar I-Pace, and Porsche Taycan. Even the upcoming Tata Tiago EV and Mahindra XUV400 will benefit from this charging station.

    EV Car Charging Portable Charger

    While the charger is located inside the hotel premises, it is open to the public. Owners can charge their EVs at the station via the Charge Zone app which monitors the charging activity and make a payment.

    Charge Zone has also partnered with a few other private and government entities, such as Marriott International, Hindustan Petroleum, and Surat Municipal Corporation, to install EV charging stations across India.

    670bhp Mercedes-AMG C63 S E-Power breaks cover

