New Citroen C4 is funky coupe crossover

-D-segment hatchback with crossover design will go on sale in European markets at the end of 2022

The French have always been known to make funky looking cars and the new C4 and its electric sibling e-C4 are right up this alley. Now in its third generation, this new C4 has embodied the crossover look completely but with Citroen’s quirky styling.

There are large and low set bug-eyed headlamps with slit-like DRLs on the face while the side gets heavily flared wheel arches and black cladding with a coloured insert under the front doors. This being a coupe-like stance, the rear is chunky with a big bumper, black applique on the spoiler and wrap around tail lamps.

Rectangle seems to be the key to the cabin as it is the most common shape in terms of the design elements. The cabin is standard Citroen fare with features like the digital instrument cluster, padded surfaces on the door handle, climate control and even a tablet stand for the front passengers.

This being Citroen, you get a whole host of customisation options ranging from twin-tone paint jobs, colourful interior trim pieces and wheels of different designs ranging from 16-inches to 18-inches. Citroen hasn’t skimped on the safety equipment and you get driver assistance, park assistance and even trailer stability for towing your camper. At 4.36-meters, it is roughly the same size as the India spec Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks and thus on paper offers the same amount of space as these vehicles.

Under the hood, the C4 will be offered with Euro 5 compliant petrol and diesel engines as well as for the first time there will also be a fully electric version dubbed the e-C4. It’s a 100 per cent electric vehicle with a 100kW motor and a 50kW battery pack and is the fifth vehicle to enter the Citroen electric family.

Citroen will come to India in mid-2021 with a localised version of the C5 Aircross which it produces from a new factory outside Chennai. The C4 looks quite potent to be the next car in the Citroen line up and could be a proper Hyundai Creta/Kia Seltos/Nissan Kicks rival if they launch it in 2022.