  • Honda WR-V facelift to be launched soon: What to expect?

Honda WR-V facelift to be launched soon: What to expect?

June 30, 2020, 06:32 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Honda WR-V facelift to be launched soon: What to expect?

- To be powered by BS6 petrol and diesel engine options

- To be launched in India on 2 July 

Back in March, Honda started accepting bookings for the WR-V facelift against a token amount of Rs 21,000. The vehicle is due for launch in India on 2 July, 2020. The vehicle will get fresh cosmetic and feature updates along with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. 

As part of fresh exterior highlights the WR-V facelift gets a new front grille, LED projector headlamps with integrated DRL and position lamps, advanced LED rear combination lamps and a one-touch electric sunroof. The updated model will also offer cruise control and power folding ORVMs.

As for the interior, the vehicle is expected to get revised upholstery, and seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, the WR-V facelift will also get rear defogger, driver seat height adjust, rear camera and more. 

Mechanically, the Honda WR-V will get BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. The (1,199cc) 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine produces 88bhp at 6,000rpm and 110Nm at 4,800rpm. The petrol variant returns a fuel efficiency of 16.5kmpl. The diesel variant will be powered by (1,497cc) 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine that produces 98bhp at 3,600rpm and 200Nm at 1,750rpm. The diesel version will return a fuel efficiency of 23.7kmpl. These engines are likely to be offered with a five-speed manual transmission and six-speed manual transmission respectively. 

  • Honda
  • WR-V Facelift
  • Honda WR-V Facelift
