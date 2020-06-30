Honda WR-V facelift to be launched soon: What to expect?

- To be powered by BS6 petrol and diesel engine options

- To be launched in India on 2 July

Back in March, Honda started accepting bookings for the WR-V facelift against a token amount of Rs 21,000. The vehicle is due for launch in India on 2 July, 2020. The vehicle will get fresh cosmetic and feature updates along with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options.

As part of fresh exterior highlights the WR-V facelift gets a new front grille, LED projector headlamps with integrated DRL and position lamps, advanced LED rear combination lamps and a one-touch electric sunroof. The updated model will also offer cruise control and power folding ORVMs.

As for the interior, the vehicle is expected to get revised upholstery, and seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, the WR-V facelift will also get rear defogger, driver seat height adjust, rear camera and more.

Mechanically, the Honda WR-V will get BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. The (1,199cc) 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine produces 88bhp at 6,000rpm and 110Nm at 4,800rpm. The petrol variant returns a fuel efficiency of 16.5kmpl. The diesel variant will be powered by (1,497cc) 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine that produces 98bhp at 3,600rpm and 200Nm at 1,750rpm. The diesel version will return a fuel efficiency of 23.7kmpl. These engines are likely to be offered with a five-speed manual transmission and six-speed manual transmission respectively.