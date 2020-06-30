Please Tell Us Your City

  Mercedes-Benz GLS launched: Top 5 USPs

Mercedes-Benz GLS launched: Top 5 USPs

June 30, 2020, 05:30 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
6735 Views
Mercedes-Benz GLS launched: Top 5 USPs

Mercedes-Benz is on a roll. The German carmaker has been debuting new and updated models global. Meanwhile, in the Indian market, they have already introduced three prominent products amidst the nationwide lockdown. Apart from the GLC facelift, and the performance-oriented AMG GT R and C63 AMG, Mercedes-Benz has also launched their new flagship SUV – the GLS – in its latest generation. Let us take a detailed look at what makes this behemoth stand out.

BIG dimensions

Mercedes-Benz GLS Right Side View

Everything about the GLS is Big. It measures more than a one BHK house in Mumbai, can seat seven in luxury of a charter airliner and weighs almost as much as an average African elephant. In terms of numbers, if you are interested, the GLS stands at 5207x2157x1823mm and tips the scale at about 2550kg.

Two powertrains – One price

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the GLS for a price tag of Rs 99.9 lakh (ex-showroom). Surprisingly, both the variants – petrol in 450 4Matic and diesel in 400d 4Matic – are priced the same. The 3.0-litre straight-six in the former generates 362bhp/500Nm while the diesel is a good 325bhp/700Nm. 

Mercedes-Benz GLS Right Front Three Quarter

The nine-speed automatic transmission and AWD system is standard. Also, the petrol derivative gets a 48Volt EQ boost system.

Technological tour de force

Mercedes-Benz GLS Right Front Three Quarter

The GLS is SUV equivalent of the S-Class, and the S-Class is the pioneer in many in-car features and technologies. The cabin of the GLS gets the latest MBUX interface with all the new-age connectivity features. There are 11 USB ports and two wireless charging trays! 

Mercedes-Benz GLS Dashboard

Creature comfort includes five-zone climate control with separate vents and tonnes of upholstery and personalisation options. It also gets Burmeister sound system, and OTA updates.

Safety

Mercedes-Benz GLS Right Front Three Quarter

With the opulent cabin, Mercedes-Benz has also provided a host of safety equipment in the GLS. There are nine airbags, blind-spot warning, 360-camera with parking assist, attention assist, and active brake assist as a standard part of Mercedes’ latest safety suite. It also gets multi-beam LED headlamps with adaptive high-beam assist.

Price and Competition

Mercedes-Benz GLS left rear three quarter

For this price tag just a nick under a crore, the GLS comes as Three-Pointed Star alternative to the BMW X7, Range Rover Sport and Porsche Cayenne. Otherwise, connoisseurs can also have a look at the Volvo XC90, Lexus RX and Audi Q8, or the Jeep Grand Cherokee for some mud-plunging fun. Apart from these high-riding vehicles, the GLS-Class’ price could also fetch some capable Luxo-barge like the 7 Series, A8 or some performance/grand tourers like the Maserati Ghibli and BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.19 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.27 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 1.16 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 1.19 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.2 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.11 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.21 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.11 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.13 Crore onwards

