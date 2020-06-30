2020 Force Gurkha spotted testing

- 2020 Force Gurkha was showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year

- The model is expected to be powered by an 89bhp BS6-compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine

Ahead of its launch that could take place later this year, the 2020 Force Motors Gurkha has been spotted during a public road test. Spy images shared on the web reveal a single unit of the completely camouflaged test-mule.

As seen in the spy images, the 2020 Force Gurkha features a single slat grille with a mesh design behind, halogen powered headlamps, bumper mounted fog lamps and a skid plate. Also on offer are steel wheels and a snorkel on the right fender. The headlamps are expected to feature circular DRLs in the production model.

Save for the side facing bench seats, the spy photos of the 2020 Force Gurkha do not reveal any details. The model showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 featured conventional single piece seats for the second row, a touchscreen infotainment system, three spoke steering wheel, power windows, circular air vents and an analogue instrument console.

Under the hood, the 2020 Force Gurkha is expected to be powered by a 89bhp BS6-compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine. This engine could be paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. Also on offer will be a 4x4 drivetrain.

Image Source