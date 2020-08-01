New Audi RS Q8 teased ahead of launch in India

CarWale
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Audi RS Q8 expected to be launched soon

    - The model is propelled by a 600bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 powertrain

    Audi has teased the new RS Q8 ahead of its launch in India. A teaser video of the model has been shared by the brand, hinting that the launch will take place soon. The RS Q8 is essentially a performance version of the Q8 SUV.

    Audi Q8 Front view

    During the launch of the new RS7 Sportback, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, had revealed that the updated sports car won’t be the only RS model to arrive in India this year. Unveiled at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, the Audi RS Q8 is also the fastest SUV at the Nurburgring, with a lap timing of 7 minutes and 42.2 seconds.

    Audi Q8 left rear three quarter

    Under the hood of the Audi RS Q8 is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that is tuned to produce 600bhp and 800Nm of torque. This engine sends power to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Also on offer is the company’s signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.8 seconds.

    Audi Q8 Dashboard

    Exterior highlights that differentiate the Audi RS Q8 from the regular model include an aggressive fascia, new single-frame grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, integrated diffuser and RS-spec spoiler. The model receives 22-inch alloy wheels as standard while the 23-inch units are available as an option. Inside, the upcoming Audi RS Q8 will come equipped with sport seats, leather and alcantara trims, RS-spec flat-bottom steering wheel and the virtual cockpit.

